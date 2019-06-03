The Krispy Kreme doughnut shop temporarily closed Sunday, creating a panic across social media.
But company officials said construction is set to begin on a new shop at the same location at 5504 Plank Road. The new Krispy Kreme is set to open in the winter.
The doughnut shop has been located on Plank Road since the 1960s. For several years in the early 2000s, a second Baton Rouge Krispy Kreme was open on Siegen Lane.
Krispy Kreme, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, got an occupancy permit for the Plank Road building in November.