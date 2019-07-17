General Infomatics, a Baton Rouge-based technology company that sells goods and services to government customers and other businesses, is hosting a job fair and open house on Friday.

General Infomatics was founded in 2001 by Mohit Vij as CEO. The company invested in a new $20 million headquarters at the intersection of Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard in recent years. It has more than 60 employees, the majority of whom work in Baton Rouge, but the company also has offices in New Orleans and the San Francisco Bay area.

The company is hiring for entry-level information technology support specialists, network engineers, software developers and account managers, according to its website. Wage information was not listed. The company is expected to create 66 new jobs in Baton Rouge over the next 10 years in exchange for economic incentives.

LED FastStart, a program of the Louisiana Department of Economic Development, which offers free customized employee recruitment, screening and training for growing businesses is co-hosting the event.

But there are about 5,400 individuals who work in computer systems positions across the Baton Rouge metro area as of 2018, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The majority of those, about 1,200 in all, are computer support specialists. The average annual salary for a computer support specialist in Baton Rouge is $48,700. Network administrators earn about $70,800 on average in Baton Rouge and software developers make about $75,600 in annual salary, according to state labor data.

The General Infomatics open house will be on July 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. at One Smart Way. Interested candidates may upload their resume to LED FastStart's website.

