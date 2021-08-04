The largest solar project proposed in Louisiana so far just got a little bigger and expects to sell its power to retail giants such as eBay Inc. and McDonalds Corporation.
San Francisco-based Lightsource Renewable Energy Development LLC filed an application with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in late June for a 300 megawatt project spanning 2,732 acres in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Now the company behind the project, a subsidiary of BP, is touting the project will be 345 megawatts. It looks to begin construction in October and connect it to the grid by June 2023. During the construction phase the project is expected to support 400 temporary jobs "primarily of local labor". The BP subsidiary would be the long-term owner and operator of the project. BP estimates that it would generate $30 million over the "project life", roughly two decades through a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) agreement.
More than a dozen other projects are proposed in Louisiana, which are seeking or were awarded Industrial Tax Exemption Program agreements which would provide up to 10 years property tax abatement for land turned from agricultural use to industrial for a large-scale solar project.
But this project appears to have used to the PILOT agreement instead which was approved the the Pointe Coupee Parish Council in late May.
The deal leverages the Capital Area Finance Authority, a public trust, which entered into a memorandum of understanding with Ventress Solar Farm I LLC, the subsidiary of the developer for the project along 13330 Ventress Road, to make annual payments until 2024. The value of the first payment would be $667,123 due December, 31, 2022. The deal was approved unanimously by parish council members, records show.
“It brings the largest economic development project to the area in thirty years, with minimal impact on our infrastructure," said Major Thibaut, president of Pointe Coupee Parish.
Dubbed Ventress Solar, the project is estimated to produce 600,000 megawatts of electricity each year. Developers estimate that much power would support 59,000 homes, according to national averages. The company is developing a plan for the project "to maximize sustainability benefits through habitat creation and co-located agriculture to farm the land while also harnessing solar energy."
“As one of the world’s largest restaurant companies, McDonald’s is uniquely positioned to help spur significant action around climate change," said Emma Cox, global renewable energy lead at McDonalds in a news release.
Meanwhile, eBay looks to hit 100% renewable energy by 2025.
“This project enables us to source the clean energy equivalent of our data center," said Renee Morin, chief sustainability officer of eBay.