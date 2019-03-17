BATON ROUGE AREA
The Mid City Redevelopment Alliance has elected Aneatra Boykin to chair its board of directors and also named John Carpenter as deputy director of programs and services and Shervisa Sullivan Battley as deputy director for real estate services.
Boykin is an attorney with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and has served on the Mid City board since 2015.
Other board officers are Nissan Ballard, owner of the Grooming Parlor Barber Spa; Jeff English, owner of Creative English; and Yolanda Poullard, senior talent acquisition consultant with Cox Communications.
Carpenter, responsible for the organization's community engagement and homeownership programs, was communications counsel at Franklin Associates. Battley, who will lead the alliance's affordable housing work, has been a licensed real estate broker and investor for the past eight years.
BXS Insurance, a subsidiary of BancorpSouth Bank, has named Dana Michell as marketing project manager.
Michell will be responsible for developing and implementing marketing strategies for BXSI's employee benefits division across an eight-state footprint. Michell was the public relations coordinator for Woman's Hospital. The New Orleans native graduated from LSU with a bachelor's degree in mass communication.
James Cofield has been named head of information technology delivery for Starmount, Unum’s national dental and vision center headquartered in Baton Rouge.
Cofield will oversee all of Starmount’s IT functions and collaboration with Unum’s corporate IT global services. Cofield has more than 15 years of IT and software development experience in regulated industries. He joined Starmount’s information technology department in 2007, and progressed in several leadership roles, including most recently as an assistant vice president.
The BREC Foundation has elected as 2019 officers: Scott Gaudin, of The First, a national banking association, president; Al Moreau, of Moreau Physical Therapy, vice president; Bobby Varnau, of Hannis T. Bourgeois, treasurer; Chris Adams, secretary; and Mike Anderson, a community volunteer, immediate past president.
New board members are Will Chadwick, of Elifin Realty; Mary-Patricia Wray, of Top Drawer Strategies; James Gilmore, of the Council on Aging; James Dutschke, of NFP Corporate Benefits; Melvin Hardnett, of Geaux Limeaux LLC; Blane Clark, of Kean Miller LLP; John Grinton, of Keogh, Cox & Wilson; and Roy Heidelberg, of LSU's Public Administration Institute.
Re-elected to the board were Moreau; Chris Adams, of Louisiana Healthcare Connections; Maxine Cormier, a governmental relations consultant; Chris Ferrari, of Ferrari-Development; Brandon Landry, of Walk-On’s; and Glenn Ledet, of Aptim.
LAFAYETTE AREA
BBR Creative has named Blake Lagneaux as creative director and Laurie Driggs Fontenot as strategic communications director.
Lagneaux has more than two decades of design and marketing experience through roles at Lafayette Science Museum, Right Angle Advertising, Frank’s Casing Crew, MidSouth Bank and KATC-TV3. The Rayne native is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Fontenot owned and operated Ninety-Two West, a niche agency focused on public relations and social media marketing. She received a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from LSU.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
OffenderWatch, a sex offender registry management company in Covington, has named Tim Basonic as vice president of information technology and promoted John Strain to director of sales and Lionel Hanley to director of marketing.
Basonic was director of project management at Panther International. He has more than 25 years of executive management, project management, software security, database design, network administration, information architecture, application development, database deployment and management experience in his roles in the private IT sector, as well as in the military. He graduated from Bellevue University with a degree in management of information systems. Strain has worked with Watch Systems for nearly a decade, starting as a business development analyst and working his way up to director of sales and was assistant branch rental manager at Enterprise Rent-A-Car. He holds a psychology degree from LSU. Hanley joined Watch Systems and OffenderWatch in 2014 as a project manager and has more than 25 years of experience in software product marketing, sales and project management. He graduated from LSU with a degree in biochemistry.