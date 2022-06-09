Off the Hook plans to open its second Baton Rouge location in early August. The Thibodaux-based chain is moving into the former CC’s Coffee House at 3930 Burbank Drive. Off the Hook has a motto of “Real Cajun, Real Fast” and specializes in fried seafood, gumbo, étouffée and hamburgers. The first Off The Hook opened in Thibodaux in 2012. A Houma restaurant opened in 2015, the Gonzales location followed in June 2020 and a Corporate Boulevard eatery opened in December 2021.
