After cutting back hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Red Stick Social is back to operating seven days a week.
The Government Street business offers bowling, live music, private event space, food and drinks spread across five levels.
The business has a new senior management team.
Michael Hueffer is general manager. The Baton Rouge native has more than 30 years of high-volume service industry and hospitality management experience.
Derrick Milton, executive chef, is another Baton Rouge native. He has more than 25 years of culinary experience
Julie Ybarra, acting sales director, has more than 20 years of corporate and event sales and management experience.
Later this month, Red Stick Social will begin improvements and upgrades to its outdoor green space including the installation of a large, permanent outdoor stage and all-weather artificial surface to replace the existing temporary stage and grass surface.
Further planned improvements to the outdoor space include the addition of a container bar, shade structures and seating.
Interior improvements are also planned to enhance food and beverage offerings along with expanded private event and entertainment space.