Two veteran Baton Rouge commercial Realtors have each launched their own brokerage companies.
Charlie Colvin, who spent 13 years with Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, has started Momentum Commercial Real Estate. The company’s offices are at 8706 Jefferson Highway. Momentum will handle a number of areas, including retail, office, industrial and multifamily real estate.
David Trusty, who spent the past 14 years with Gully, Phelps and McKey, currently operating as Coldwell Banker Commercial One, has started Trusty Commercial Properties. Its offices are in Siegen Professional Plaza at 6166 Siegen. Trusty Commercial will specialize in commercial investment, development and property management.