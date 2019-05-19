Baton Rouge General celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Bluebonnet Boulevard campus Sunday with a round table discussion that featured a former hospital official and local real estate experts talking about the challenges of getting it built.
Dan Borné, who was on the Baton Rouge General Board of Directors when the Bluebonnet campus opened, said it took a “lot of prayers and a lot of good luck” to make the facility a reality.
“It almost didn’t happen,” said Borné, the former head of the Louisiana Chemical Association. “There was almost never a Bluebonnet campus.”
When Baton Rouge General started looking at ways to secure its financial future in the early 1980s, hospital officials had 39 ideas in mind. A second campus was number 27 on the list.
Tom Sawyer, who served as chief executive officer of Baton Rouge General from 1981 to 1997, said officials didn’t think it would be financially feasible to build another hospital, that’s why idea was so far down on the list. Baton Rouge General had just spent $40 million to remodel its Florida Boulevard location.
But the late Chris Barnette, who was the hospital’s chief operating officer, was a big supporter of building a second location. Sawyer said he met with some investment bankers to float the idea of another hospital and they were open to the idea, provided they could find a good location.
Princeton Bardwell, a real estate agent who had experience in site selection, was charged with finding a location for the new hospital.
Bardwell analyzed demographic data, growth patterns and future road construction and came up with two potential sites: off Siegen Lane and between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Essen Lane. Siegen seemed like the best location, because it was an established road and there was a good site with ample frontage. An agreement to purchase the land was signed in the early 1980s, but an economic slowdown caused Baton Rouge General to put the plans on hold.
About eight or 10 years later, Sawyer reached out to Bardwell. He said the plans for the new hospital were back on, but now the focus was on building something between Bluebonnet and Essen.
By then, Bardwell was working for the Wampold Companies, so he went to developer Mike Wampold to help him.
Wampold said he saw an opportunity. At the time, Bluebonnet was a quit street. Jimmy Swaggart Ministries had a large presence there, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana had the headquarters on the other side of Interstate 10. But other major landmarks, such as the Mall of Louisiana and Perkins Rowe, did not exist.
“I knew Baton Rouge was growing out this way,” Wampold said. He enlisted two successful real estate brokers, Hardy Swyers and David Treppendahl, to secure about 140 acres for the hospital. The plan was to have a 40 or 50 acre hospital campus at the center, with about 100 acres around it for development.
The team had to work quietly. If word got out that Baton Rouge General wanted to buy land for another hospital, the fear was the prices would go up so much, the deal wouldn’t make economic sense.
Swyers said the land they were looking to buy wasn’t accessible by any roads, since Picardy and Summa avenues didn’t exist. The tracts were irregular shaped and had been held by the same families for years. Swyers said Treppendahl, who was stuck in Philadelphia and unable to attend Sunday’s discussion, found one tract had 30 owners.
Once the land was assembled and a feasibility study was done, Sawyer said it was smooth sailing ahead for Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet.
“The investment bankers said for us to get out of their way,” he said. “They came up with financing packages that allowed us to borrow more than we thought we could ever get.”
Since Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet opened in September 1994, it has expanded eight times. Sunday marked the public kickoff of another expansion campaign.
The Baton Rouge General Foundation's RISE campaign seeks to raise $10 million for four areas: A new Center for Health, at its Bluebonnet campus, which will involve adding six operating suites to a medical office building that had been occupied by Ochsner Health System, as well as moving outpatient rehab services and graduate medical education programs to the building; a new Burn Center at Bluebonnet; new equipment for its Pennington Cancer Center and a new Ascension Neighborhood Hospital in Prairieville.
Erik Showalter, president of the hospital foundation, said so far $8.9 million has been raised for the campaign. Construction is underway on the Prairieville hospital, which is set to open in spring 2020 and work on the other projects should begin in 2020.