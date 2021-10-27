Work is continuing on Spoke & Hub, Stephen Hightower's next restaurant. The eatery is set to open later this year in the old Bistro Byronz location on Government Street. The restaurant and bar will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week and have an Americana diner concept. The name ties in to the Government Street Road diet and Hightower hopes people who live nearby will ride their bikes to Spoke & Hub.
