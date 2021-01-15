Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, known as BREW, is hosting its annual business conference online next week.
BREW is free and requires registration with an optional donation, but there are ticketed events during the week.
It begins at 9 a.m. Jan. 19 with an overview of the past decade of entrepreneurship in Baton Rouge, since it's the 10th year in a row NexusLA has organized the conference.
NexusLA's CEO Genevieve Silverman in two sessions will discuss how business innovation can shape the growth of a city, followed by how innovation in health care during the coronavirus is happening in the market.
There are lightning talks, which are 5-minute speeches from regional entrepreneurs about innovation in their respective industry.
Keynote speakers are Sevetri Wilson, founder of Resilia a New Orleans-based technology company that sells online tools for nonprofit organizations to track compliance and streamline charitable goals, on Jan. 19; and on Jan. 20 both Patrick Comer, CEO of Lucid, a New Orleans-based technology startup that sells a tool for market researchers, and Silicon Valley serial entrepreneur Philip Rosedale, founder of virtual reality business High Fidelity.
Other events during BREW include a session about angel investing in startups, moderated by Bill Ellison of Red Stick Angels and Innovation Catalyst; an improvisation class for executives, a ticketed event hosted by Theatre BR; interactive virtual reality networking; a session about marketing, the future of entrepreneurship in Baton Rouge and an overview of Resolve, which is a recurring virtual event meant to offer open dialogue about racial equity in business.
Three finalists, out of 56 applicants, are competing for $50,000 in a pitch competition on Jan. 21. Finalists include Baton Rouge-based payroll and business functions tool Omnidek; telehealth business Relief Telemed and artificial intelligence startup for bioscience Biocaid.
The investor group behind the funding for the competition is Red Stick Angels, a group of accredited investors interested in high-growth businesses.
Information and tickets are at celebratebrew.com.