The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry has elected Tom O’Neal, president of O’Nealgas Inc. in Columbia, to chair its board of directors for 2020.
He succeeds Sonia Pérez, president of southeast states for AT&T in Baton Rouge.
Other officers are Terry Baugh, chief financial officer of D&J Construction Co. in West Monroe, vice chair; Christel C. Slaughter, CEO of SSA Consultants in Baton Rouge, secretary; and Jude Melville, president of b1 Bank in Baton Rouge, treasurer.
New board members from the local area are Jeff Albright, executive vice president of the Independent Insurance Agents of Louisiana in Baton Rouge; Bob Barton, managing partner of Taylor Porter in Baton Rouge; Eric Danos, owner executive of Danos in Gray; Sandra Lindquist, vice president – chief operating officer of the New Orleans Chamber; Jennifer Neil, general counsel of Pool Corp, in Covington; Meagan Shields, investment portfolio manager of Louisiana Workers' Compensation Corp. in Baton Rouge; Kristin Wall, president/CEO of Louisiana Workers Compensation Corp. in Baton Rouge; and Robert Yarborough, CEO of Manda Fine Meats in Baton Rouge.