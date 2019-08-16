Louisiana's nonfarm employment increased by 4,800 jobs over the past 12 months ending in July, which continues to be driven by education and health services.

Louisiana ended July with 1,971,600 jobs, according to preliminary numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

There were 9,900 more people working in education and health services, an increase of 3.2% for a total of 321,100 workers. Manufacturing was up by 1,700 jobs, or 1.5% to 137,100; leisure and hospitality by 2,600 workers, or 1.3%, to 239,200; trade, transportation and utilities by 3,200 jobs, less than 1%, to 381,500; and professional and business services, by 2,100 jobs, less than 1%, to 214,600.

Meanwhile, construction employment fell by 13,000 jobs, or 8.4%, to 141,400 jobs. Declines of less than 1 percent were recorded in mining and logging, which includes oil and gas, down 200 jobs to 36,100; information, by 400 jobs to 21,300; and government, by 1,900 jobs to 313,200.

Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans among 5 of 9 metro areas posting job gains in Louisiana The Baton Rouge metro area narrowly added 200 jobs over the past 12 months through May.

Louisiana adds 3,700 jobs over 12-month period through June Louisiana's nonfarm employment increased by 3,700 jobs for the past 12 months ending in June, which was largely driven by education and health…