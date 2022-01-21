Louisiana Economic Development’s FastStart program will hold a virtual career fair Wednesday for six companies that are looking to fill more than 250 customer service and business operations jobs.
The fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participation is free, but job seekers must register in advance or at the start of the event at brazen.com.
The companies participating in the fair are: Calls Plus in Lafayette, Click Here Digital in Baton Rouge, GDIT in Bossier City, Netchex in Covington, Premier Health in Baton Rouge and SCI in New Orleans.
The open jobs cover positions such as call center staff, digital consultant, technical help desk specialist, customer service representative, tax associate, human resources coordinator and billing specialist.
Through the virtual events platform participants will have an opportunity to see what jobs are open and participate in one-on-one chats with company representatives.