LOUISIANA SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER
WHEN: Feb. 19, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Ascension Parish Library — Dutchtown, 13278 Hwy. 73, Geismar
TOPIC: "Starting and Financing a Small Business"
COST: Free
RESERVATIONS: (225) 673-8699
DESK AND DERRICK CLUB OF BATON ROUGE
WHEN: Feb. 18, 11:30 a.m.
WHERE: Hollywood Casino, 2nd-floor buffet, 1717 River Road North, Baton Rouge
COST: $20
SPEAKER: K. Scott Kirkpatrick, executive director of the Capital Region Industry for Sustainable Infrastructure Solutions, on “Building the South Bridge"
RESERVATIONS: deskandderrickbr@gmail.com by noon Feb. 17 or Angie Corvers at ancorvers@cox.net or (225) 445-7502