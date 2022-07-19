Popeyes is set to open a location on the LSU campus later this fall.
The Popeyes will be located in The 5 residential dining hall and will offer take-out and dine-in service, along with a walk-up window.
The university announced the news in a video posted on Twitter:
🚨COMING SOON TO LSU🚨 pic.twitter.com/JrHWkyYmiT— LSU (@LSU) July 19, 2022
“Popeyes has been one of the most requested restaurants by our students here at LSU,” said Margot Hsu Carroll, assistant vice president for auxiliary services. “We are excited to welcome one of Louisiana’s largest restaurant chains to campus and add another dining option for our students.”
Students will be able to use multiple forms of payment at the Popeyes location, including TigerCASH and the Paw Points meal program, along with credit cards and cash.
Popeyes isn't the only fast food chain coming to the LSU campus. Sonic recently announced it would open a location in the LSU Student Union late this year, moving into a space that had been occupied by McDonald's. LSU officials said this will be the first Sonic on a college campus.