Larvae was found inside of one of the auditoriums at the Citiplace Movie Tavern location recently, according to a report from WAFB.

Former Movie Tavern Citiplace employee Jamyra Watson posted videos and photos to Facebook Friday showing the larvae. Company management has said the issue has been addressed by a professional cleaning company.

After being questioned by WAFB, managing company Marcuse Theatres confirmed the presence of larvae within the theatre.

“I was absolutely disgusted,” said Watson, according to WAFB. “I can’t help but think about all the kids and families that go in there and have no idea what they’re sitting next to.”

The company's spokesperson released in a statement that they were alerted of bugs on August 21, and closed the theater for "third-party professionals" to treat the theater.

The statement also said that the cause of the infestation was a bees' nest inside of the auditorium wall, and that the theater has now been fully treated.

“I saw where they sprayed and I heard they went into the wall and did not find anything,” said Watson. “Employees were not told what was happening unless they went to ask questions.”

After posting photos and videos of the larvae and submitting her two-weeks notice, Watson's employment was terminated, according to the television station's report.

Movie Tavern Citiplace opened in 2015 and sells meals for customers to eat during films, such as pizza, sandwiches and wraps.