Chevron Corporation has committed $3 million to help with Hurricane Ida relief and recovery efforts.
The oil company donated $500,000 each to the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities and Team Rubicon to support immediate relief in Jefferson, Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Charles, Orleans, Plaquemines and St. Tammany parishes.
Another $1.5 million will be distributed to organizations including the Bayou Community Foundation, the Northshore Community Foundation, the Greater New Orleans Foundation, the US Coast Guard Foundation, Second Harvest Food Bank, the Northshore Food Bank, the Bless Your Heart Foundation and The Bayou Civic Club.
Chevron has donated 115,000 gallons of fuel to first responders, healthcare workers and citizens across South Louisiana. And the company is matching donations employees and retirees are making to hurricane relief and recovery, as well as providing financial contributions to organizations where employees volunteer.