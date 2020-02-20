Winnings by casinos in the Baton Rouge market were up 13.2% in January from a year ago, thanks to a big month at L’Auberge Baton Rouge.
The state's 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and land-based casino were up 4.4% collectively to nearly $196 million in winnings in January from almost $187.7 million a year ago, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
Video poker revenue was up 5.9% to $52.1 million in January from $49.2 million in 2019.
Winnings collectively at Baton Rouge's three riverboats rose from $17.4 million to $19.7 million. L’Auberge had a 24.6% leap in winnings to $13.2 million from $10.6 million. Revenue at the Belle of Baton Rouge, the oldest riverboat in the city, was down by 9.4% from $2.4 million to $2.2 million. Hollywood Casino had a 1.8% drop to $4.3 million from $4.4 million.
Casino winnings in the New Orleans gambling market were up 6.1% from $47.5 million to $50.3 million.
The slots at the Fair Grounds racetrack had the biggest gain, posting an 11.8% increase from $3.6 million to $4 million. The Harrah's land-based casino posted $24.4 million in winnings in January, 7.3% more than the $22.8 million from January 2019.
The market's three riverboats had a 3.8% increase in revenue to $21.8 million from $21 million. The Amelia Belle in Amelia was up 6.2% to $3.6 million; Treasure Chest, up 5.8% to $8.8 million; and Boomtown New Orleans, up 1.2% to $9.5 million.
In other markets, Casino revenue at Lake Charles' three riverboats and slots at the Delta Downs racetrack was up by 2.9% to $69.8 million. Shreveport-Bossier City, which has the most riverboats of any market along with the Harrah's Louisiana Downs track, was up 2.8% to $49.9 million. Acadiana, which is represented by the Evangeline Downs racetrack, was down 3.2% to $6.2 million.