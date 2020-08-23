Baton Rouge area
LUBA Workers’ Comp has named David Tucker as vice president and sales manager.
Tucker was assistant vice president, agency relations, at Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corp. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Nichols State University. LUBA does business in seven states, recently entering Oklahoma, Tennessee and Alabama
The American Red Cross of Louisiana has named Edward Bush as executive director for the Capital West Chapter, which serves the capital area to Acadiana and across southwest Louisiana.
Stephanie Wagner, regional director of communications and marketing, had served as interim executive director since February.
Bush was director of public affairs and the state public affairs officer for the Louisiana National Guard and retired from the Guard recently as a colonel after a 30-year military career. In addition to deploying overseas several times, he served as a key staff member on over 15 major emergency response missions in Louisiana.
Rose Hudson, president and chief executive officer of Louisiana Lottery Corp., was elected as chair of the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Foundation board. She has been on the foundation board since 2019 and served on the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center board for 10 years.
She succeeds J. Gerard “Jerry” Jolly, a retired partner of KPMG LLP, who will continue serving on the board as immediate past chair. Other officers are Steven J. Moore, of Steven J. Moore LLC, vice chair, and Paul R. Thompson, of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, secretary-treasurer.
Other board members include: Tee Brown, of GMFS Mortgage LLC; Brett Furr, of Taylor Porter Attorneys at Law; Jeanne James, community volunteer; Rolfe Miller, of Miller Group Wealth Strategies of Raymond James; Rebecca Nelson, community volunteer; Joseph B. “Beau” Olinde, retired; David T. Perry, of Arthur J. Gallaher Risk Management Services Inc.; Donna Saurage, community volunteer; Todd D. Stevens, of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center; and Nathaniel Tannehill, of Wampold Hospitality Collection.
Radiology Associates LLC has named Ritchie J. Dupre as chief executive officer.
He succeeds CEO Tim Barrett after his decade-long tenure.
Dupre has more than 30 years of experience in health care leadership ranging from medical imaging to medical practice and hospital administration. Dupre graduated with his radiologic technology diploma from the Academy of Health Sciences, U.S. Army and his professional leadership Development course from the Army. After he was honorably discharged a sergeant, Dupre earned both his bachelor's degree in allied health and master's degree in business administration from Nicholls State University.
Lafayette area
Jason Broussard has been named president and chief executive officer of Abrado, an oilfield services company that removes casing sections downhole. He will be based in the company's Broussard office.
Broussard was senior vice president of operations for U.S.-based Wellbore Fishing & Rental Tools. He spent four years working for Schlumberger, including as director of operations for North America and global product line manager for Wellbore Intervention Technologies. He also held a number of management positions with Baker Hughes over an 11-year period.
Broussard will replace Matt Anstead, who took over as interim CEO in March, while retaining his position as senior partner at EV Private Equity, which has backed Abrado since 2013 and remains its largest shareholder.
The board of directors of the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana appointed Jillian Dickerson as president and chief executive officer and Chris Babin as vice president and chief operations officer.
Dickerson was post-admissions specialist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and has experience in public relations, nonprofits, economic development and programming. She has a bachelor's degree in communication and public relations from UL.
Babin, a Marine veteran, was business administration manager and led the organization through the management transition period. His background includes service, operations and company management. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from the University of Phoenix.
New Orleans area
LabMar Ferry Services LLC has named Richard Heausler as general manager.
Heausler was director of operations for Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. since 2018 and previously with Tidewater Inc. where he rose to manager of technical services after joining the company in 1997. He has over 25 years of experience in the marine vessel industry. Heausler holds a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in naval architecture and marine engineering degree from the University of New Orleans.
In December 2019, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority board approved a contract award with LabMar for ferry operations for the Canal Street‐Algiers Point and Chalmette ferries. LabMar is associated with Laborde Marine Management, which operates a fleet of 30 vessels servicing the offshore industry and other marine support activities.
OnPath Federal Credit Union has named Jared Freeman as president and chief executive officer.
He was chief experience officer at Leaders Credit Union. He started in 2005 with Guardian Credit Union, serving in various roles before being named chief operations officer and later lead ASE Credit Union as president and CEO. Freeman holds a bachelor's degree in finance and a Master of Business Administration in finance from the University of Mobile. OnPath has over 62,000 members and over $362 million in assets.
Around Louisiana
Martin Bofill "Bo" Duhé, district attorney in the 16th Judicial District of Louisiana in Iberia, St. Mary and St. Martin parishes, has been elected president of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association.
Other officers are First Vice President Robert S. "Steve" Tew, district attorney of the 4th Judicial District in Ouachita and Morehouse parishes; Second Vice President Kurt Wall, assistant district attorney of the 21st Judicial District in St. Helena, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes; NDAA State Director Bradley R. Burget, district attorney of the 7th Judicial District in Catahoula and Concordia parishes; Past President Member Charles A. Riddle III, district attorney of the 12th Judicial District in Avoyelles Parish; and Immediate Past President John F. Belton, district attorney of the 3rd Judicial District in Union and Lincoln parishes.
Board members are James E. Paxton, district attorney of the 6th Judicial District in East Carroll, Madison and Tensas parishes; Billy Joe Harrington, district attorney of the 10th Judicial District in Natchitoches Parish; Anna Garcie, assistant district attorney in the 11th Judicial District in Sabine Parish; Kristine Russell, district attorney of the 17th Judicial District in Lafourche Parish; Norma DuBois, assistant district attorney of the 24th Judicial District in Jefferson Parish; Perry M. Nicosia, district attorney of the 34th Judicial District in St. Bernard Parish; James R. Lestage, district attorney of the 36th Judicial District in Beauregard Parish; Julie C. Jones, district attorney of the 39th Judicial District in Red River Parish; Bridget A. Dinvaut, district attorney of the 40th Judicial District in St. John the Baptist Parish; and Glenn Bourgeois, district attorney investigator for the 32nd Judicial District in Terrebonne Parish.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has named to its board of directors Tim Barfield, Stephanie Finley and Rob Lalka.
Barfield is the president of architectural and civil engineering firm CSRS Inc. in Baton Rouge.
Finley, who lives in Lafayette, was the first woman to serve as a U.S. Attorney in Louisiana, appointed in 2010 as the chief law enforcement officer for the Western District of Louisiana comprised of 42 of the state's 64 parishes in civil, criminal and appellant litigation. She is a retired lieutenant colonel with more than 25 years of service as a judge advocate in the U.S. Air Force.
Lalka is the Albert R. Lepage Professor in Business at Tulane University in New Orleans and executive director of the Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.