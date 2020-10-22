Net income for Baton Rouge-based Business First Bancshares, the parent company of b1Bank, grew to $9.6 million during the third quarter from $5.5 million a year ago.
That's 46 cents earnings per share, up from 11 cents per share a year ago.
Total loans at the bank hit $3.1 billion, up from $1.6 billion in September 2019, which was driven by multifamily residential and nonfarm nonresidential commercial real estate deals, alongside $1.4 billion from a bank acquisition.
Total assets were $3.9 billion as of Sept. 30, up from $2.2 billion one year ago. Total deposits grew to $3.2 billion from $1.7 billion in September 2019.
Some of the boost in the bank's loan portfolio and profits was attributed to the acquisition of Houma-based Pedestal Bank, but also new loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program for businesses, of which, the bank underwrote 2,800 this year worth $397 million.
The bank still has 245 loans worth $184.3 million with deferred principal or interest payments related to the coronavirus pandemic. Likewise, it has 290 more loans worth $85 million related to Hurricane Laura with similar deferral agreements. The vast majority of those loans are to existing customers and $149 million in loans due were converted to interest only payments as a repayment strategy.
The provision for loan losses, or the amount set aside for potential defaults at b1Bank, increased to $2.4 million as of Sept. 30, up from $479,000 in September 2019.
The bank's board of directors stopped its stock repurchase program, which was expected to end in mid-December and began a new stock buyback plan for up to $30 million by December 2021. In recent weeks, the bank appointed a new board member, Carol Calkins, an accountant with three decades of experience including a tenure at global business PricewaterhouseCoopers.
"In addition to weathering the ongoing health and related economic crises, our people were impacted over the past few weeks by landfall of not one but two hurricanes," Jude Melville, CEO of 1bBank said in a news release. "Our performance in the quarter reflects a strength and resiliency."