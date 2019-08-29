Christus Health Plan Louisiana is the newest healthcare insurer in the state after the Irving-based company was licensed in late August.

Christus Health Plan expects to sell insurance on the Affordable Care Act exchange when open enrollment begins in November for 2020. It also plans to sell insurance directly to individuals as a health maintenance organization.

The company anticipates to sell its off-exchange healthcare plan in Shreveport, Lake Charles and Alexandria where it already has a hospital network.

It's the third healthcare insurer in Louisiana on the exchange - Blue Cross Blue Shield Louisiana and Monroe-based Vantage Health Plan are the other insurers in the state with the majority of the market share.

Obamacare enrollment in Louisiana falls to record low; 2 key reasons cited cited Despite lower premiums, the number of people enrolled in health insurance through the Affordable Care Act’s individual exchange in Louisiana f…