Some CrossFit gyms in Baton Rouge and New Orleans still plan to drop their association with the company despite the CEO retiring after comments on social media about racial inequality protests while others expect to remain with the brand.

In Baton Rouge, Red Stick CrossFit is still leaving and changed its name to Red Stick Health + Performance on Wednesday. Co-owner Andrew Chicoine said getting a new CEO is a "step in the right direction" for CrossFit, but it's the right path for him to still leave the brand, according to Facebook posts.

Geaux CrossFit previously said the business had not yet made a decision and could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. CrossFit BR's owner said the company has not made a decision and is waiting to see what will happen.

In New Orleans, CrossFit NOLA had petitioned for a change in leadership and co-owner Jeff Germond said that de-affiliation is still on the table but he wants to see how things go.

"I feel like they made a change and are taking steps in the right direction. We owe it to them to give them a chance," Germond said.

Greg Glassman, the founder of CrossFit, is retiring and Dave Castro is the new CEO.

Krewe de CrossFit and CrossFit Algiers are still leaving the brand despite the leadership change.

"For us, it's very difficult to imagine a world where we could continue our affiliation which is up this fall," said Jodie Jordan, owner of CrossFit Algiers. "At this point we have no intentions of continuing that."

Big Easy CrossFit did not respond on Wednesday but previously said it was evaluating the situation.

The issue which prompted some gym owners to reconsider their loyalty to CrossFit happened last weekend.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, an independent research institute at the University of Washington in Seattle, on Saturday tweeted: "Racism is a Public Health Issue."

Glassman, CrossFit's founder and then-CEO, responded on Twitter, "It's Floyd-19" referencing COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 400,000 people around the world.

George Floyd was an African American man who died about two weeks ago after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes. The incident was captured on video and has sparked worldwide protests.

Membership fees for the legal right to use the CrossFit brand range between $500 and $3,000 per gym each year.

The CrossFit founder has since apologized for the comment on Twitter after Reebok, a major sponsor of the business cut ties.

More than 1,200 gyms have severed ties to CrossFit, according to industry blog Morning Chalk Up. An anonymously-curated Google spreadsheet lists hundreds of CrossFit affiliates with links to their social media accounts, with most saying they have cut ties, or are considering doing so.

CrossFit gyms in Baton Rouge, New Orleans leave company after CEO posts about 'Floyd-19' Several CrossFit-affiliated gyms in Baton Rouge and New Orleans joined others across the country by dropping their association with the compan…