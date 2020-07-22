The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center said it will lay off 93 employees at the downtown hotel by September 20.
Officials with Prism Hospitality, the Dallas-based company that manages the hotel, notified the Louisiana Workforce Commission of the impending layoffs in a letter sent July 15.
Twenty-five critical employees will remain at the hotel, Prism said.
The Hilton, located at 201 Lafayette St., reopened in 2006 and was seen as a key step in the redevelopment of downtown Baton Rouge.
In New Orleans, 2,300 hotel workers' jobs are unlikely to return this year because of the measures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic, several big-name hotels have told the LWC.
Among the largest, with job losses of more than 400 each, were the Sheraton, the New Orleans Marriott Hotel, and the Ritz-Carlton, all on Canal Street.