Louisiana Economic Development’s FastStart program will hold a virtual career fair next week for 10 companies that are looking to fill more than 300 digital and tech jobs.
The fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 23. Participation is free, and participants can register before or during the event at brazen.com.
The companies participating in the fair are: CGI in Lafayette, DXC in New Orleans, General Informatics in Baton Rouge, IBM in Baton Rouge and Monroe, LHC Group in Lafayette, Performance Software in New Orleans, Prokeep in New Orleans, Rural Sourcing in Baton Rouge, SchoolMint in Lafayette and StrikerVR in New Orleans.
The open jobs cover positions such as software engineer, business analyst, customer service representative, IT support specialist, application developer, cyber security engineer, sales manager, and Java developer
Through the virtual events platform participants will have an opportunity to see what jobs are open and participate in one-on-one chats with company representatives.