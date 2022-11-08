First Guaranty Bank, headquartered in Hammond, has received regulatory approval to open full-service branches in Kentucky and West Virginia, the company said in a federal filing.
The bank already opens loan and deposit production offices in Vanceburg, Kentucky and Bridgeport, West Virginia. First Guaranty’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission says the company will convert both locations to traditional branches.
First Guaranty anticipates opening the Kentucky location in December and the West Virginia location in mid-2023.
“The opportunity to bring experienced banking teams together in both states and to continue to serve the customers those teams have built relationships with over many years of banking, serves as a catapult for growth in these states,” Mike Mineer, First Guaranty’s Kentucky and West Virginia area president, said in a statement. “Both our staff and our communities in Kentucky and West Virginia are excited about this opportunity.”
First Guaranty was named to the Russell 2000, an index of smaller market capitalization companies in the U.S., in July. Shares for First Guaranty Bank were trading around $24 as of Tuesday afternoon.