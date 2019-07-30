American Bank & Trust, which is based in Covington, tapped a new executive to become president.
Brice Howard is the new president and had been chief lending officer at the bank since 2017.
Howard is a native of Metairie and holds a bachelor's degree in business management from The University of New Orleans. He's been in the banking industry since the 1990s.
The bank's board of directors credited the new executive with restructuring its loan operations and hiring new loan officers. The bank opened a new branch in Terrytown in recent years under his leadership.
Howard replaces Stan Dameron, who had worked at the bank for nearly five decades and worked his way up to president.
The bank has about 60 employees. It generated net income of $544,000 as of June 30 and has total assets of $177 million.