Motza’s Pizza Pub is opening in the next month or so in the former Mellow Mushroom spot at 4250 Burbank Drive.
Along with selling a variety of pizzas, the restaurant will offer hamburgers stuffed with cheese and gourmet hot dogs, said owner Mark Daigle.
“We’re shooting to be open by April 1,” he said.
Motza’s will be open Monday through Saturday. The restaurant will stay open until 4 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday to get the late night crowd, Daigle said.
About 30 people will work at the restaurant.
Daigle said he also plans to have a catering truck to sell Motza’s items at LSU football and baseball games. “We plan on being at all the campus events,” he said.
Mellow Mushroom closed its Burbank location in November after 19 years of operations.