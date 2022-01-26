The list of possible sites for a new Mississippi River Bridge should be whittled down from 17 to three by this summer, according to the leader of a legislative body that oversees the Baton Rouge area’s road and bridge projects.

J.H. “Jay” Campbell, chairman of the Capital Area Road and Bridge District, told the Baton Rouge Rotary Club on Wednesday his group expects to hear recommendations from Atlas Technical Consultants — which garnered a disputed $5 million contract from the state to study potential bridge locations — sometime between May and June.

“The elimination of a lot of these sites will go away very quickly once they get through their last little matrix that they’re working on,” Campbell said.

“It will be three stark, real choices,” said Campbell, the former president and CEO of Associated Grocers in Baton Rouge. “Once we get to one, it’s time to ride.”

A new Mississippi River bridge has become the popular solution to help resolve daily traffic woes in the Capital Region, which are driven in part by snarls on the Interstate 10 bridge that connects West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge parishes. The Capital Area Road and Bridge District was formed in 2018 to help address those issues.

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday unveiled a state budget plan for the upcoming year that calls for setting aside $500 million to finance the new bridge project. The budget is packed with surplus dollars from federal COVID-19 relief funds and higher-than-expected tax collections.

Game changer? Governor proposes $500 million for new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge In a potential breakthrough, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday proposed spending $500 million to build a new bridge across the Mississippi River…

Some state lawmakers have voiced concerns about setting aside such a large sum, noting that the funds could be swept away in future legislative sessions for other purposes.

Campbell, however, said that locking up the $500 million will help expedite any potential environmental reviews of the project at the federal level.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“If we get this $500 million, that opens up a quick federal review because you’ve got the funding,” he said. “If you have funding with the feds, you move to the top of the line for the review for environmental, and that will be a big deal.”

Campbell also called on the audience to contact their state legislators about the bridge money.

“If you would like to see this become a reality, contact our local legislators and any legislator that you know in the House and in the Senate and encourage them that this is a good idea to fund this bridge,” he said.

Campbell, the governor’s appointee on the road and bridge district, noted that the state’s existing backlog of road and bridge projects is $15 billion now, and there are other needed projects worth an additional $15 billion that could be on the horizon.

Infrastructure improvements were part of a broader speech that Campbell delivered about Louisiana’s need to attract new residents and businesses. He noted an Advocate story about the Pelican State enduring the fifth-highest population loss in the U.S. in 2021.

In order to lure businesses here, Campbell said, Louisiana must revamp its tax code. He called for phasing out the inventory tax for businesses and eliminating the corporate franchise tax, as well as reducing the homestead exemption for homeowners, among other suggestions.

On the Mississippi River bridge, Campbell struck a much more optimistic tone. He said a fellow Capital Area Road and Bridge District commissioner joked with him that he’d be “dead before this thing is done.”

Campbell said he would take the commissioner and “drive you over that bridge when it’s done, because we’re both going to be around to see it.”