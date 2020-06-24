The Louisiana Workers' Compensation Corp. Foundation will make donations to 24 Louisiana hospitals and hospital foundations to help workers on the front lines of treating the coronavirus pandemic.
The $500,000 in grant funds will be used for things such as buying personal protection equipment, covering child care costs, paying for mental health services and supplying groceries to workers. The biggest award made to a hospital was $40,000, with the median payout at $20,000.
Some of the local hospital receiving grant funds are New Orleans East Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center New Orleans, St. Bernard Parish Hospital, Tulane Medical Center, Baton Rouge General, Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge, Ochsner Medical Center Northshore, St. Tammany Hospital, Lafayette General and Ochsner St. Mary Hospital
The LWCC Foundation was formed earlier this year with a $5 million donation from the private workers' compensation carrier. The goal is to help make Louisiana home for the healthiest and safest workforce in the country, said Seth Irby, an LWCC spokesman.
The next phase will be a $500,000 grant program to fund initiatives aimed at improving the health, wellness and safety of workers in the wake of the pandemic. The program will begin in late 2020, so LWCC can see how the pandemic plays out and what the needs are in the aftermath.