Thompson Pipe Group will close down its Zachary manufacturing plant later this year, a move that will impact 120 workers as the region faces its third announced plant closure in a week.

Detlev Schlorke, Thompson Pipe Group vice president, said the firm is consolidating the plant into its Alvarado, Texas, operations, and is offering all 120 employees jobs in Texas.

“We’re relocating it because we have a huge facility in Alvarado,” Schlorke said. “It doesn’t make sense to have this plant sitting here as opposed to consolidating resources in Alvarado.”

“This is just a strategic plan we’ve had in place for many years,” he added.

The plant likely will shut down in late summer, Schlorke said. The plant will stay in operation through mid-year, then be decommissioned likely by July or August, he said.

It is not clear exactly how many employees will take jobs in Texas. Some have already moved, Schlorke said. The Louisiana Workforce Commission said it has not received a WARN notice, which is required for many plant closings and mass layoffs.

The Rialto, California-based company acquired the Zachary pipe manufacturing facility at 18585 Samuels Road in 2008 from Amitech USA for $14 million. The firm manufactures fiberglass piping systems for a range of uses, including sewer systems, potable water and wastewater treatment plants in North America.

Thompson Pipe is the third company in a week to announce a closure in the Zachary area. Georgia-Pacific said last week it would shut down a major division of its Port Hudson paper mill and lay off 650 people at the plant. That closure will likely take place this spring and leave that plant with 300 jobs.

On Tuesday, German chemical giant BASF confirmed it will close its chemical plant in Zachary, where it made specialty chemicals and battery components, affecting 54 workers. Those employees will be offered jobs at the company’s Geismar operations, the firm said.