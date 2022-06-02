The former Albertsons building in Denham Springs has been sold for $3.7 million to a local investor.
United Southern Rentals LLC bought the property at 402 S. Range Ave. from TBS, the developers of the building, in a deal that closed Tuesday, said Carmen Austin of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. Austin and Lauren Buckholtz, also of Saurage Rotenberg, represented the sellers.
Shannon Andre-Dewey and Carmen Coetzee of Tiger Town Realty represented the buyer.
The 58,000 square foot building has been vacant since September 2017, when Albertsons shut down the Denham Springs store. The chain had a lease on the property that didn’t expire until 2021, Austin said.
Michael Reed, who owns the ServPro franchise in Denham Springs, is an officer with United Southern. ServPro handles storm, water damage and fire clean up and restoration The plan is for Reed to move the business into the Albertsons building and also open storage units, Austin said.