Baton Rouge-based Aptim has been awarded a $25 million contract to supply sand, gravel and minerals for coastal restoration and beach nourishment projects across the U.S. and its territories.
The five-year contract with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is the first of its kind and covers potential work all across the Outer Continental Shelf, including the Gulf of Mexico, Pacific Coast and the Caribbean.
Aptim is services company with specialists in sectors ranging from engineering to program management.