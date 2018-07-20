Brown & Root Industrial Services, the Baton Rouge-based company owned by Bernhard Capital Partners, will open a recruitment and training center in south Baton Rouge.
The 8,000-square-foot facility will open this fall, company spokeswoman Stephanie Dixon said.
The facility will "centralize the company’s recruitment, retention and training programs to create additional speed and efficiencies in its workforce development operations," Dixon said.
Preliminary documents filed with Louisiana Economic Development show the center will be located at 14111 Airline Highway in a commercial center that is home to ITT Technical Institute's Baton Rouge campus and other businesses. The advance notice said the center will create five new jobs and involve a $100,000 investment.
Dixon said the company is currently leasing the facility and expects to eventually have 10 to 12 employees located at the site.
Brown & Root provides engineering, construction and other services to refineries, petrochemical, chemical and manufacturing plants, and has 8,000 employees in more than 30 locations and 150 current work sites.
Bernhard Capital partners, the private equity firm founded by former Shaw Group executive Jim Bernhard, created the company in 2015 by combining Wink Engineering and KBR Inc.'s industrial services group.
As part of that deal, Brown & Root opened a headquarters at Citiplace on Corporate Boulevard in Baton Rouge with promises to bring 50 corporate headquarters jobs. Gary Perilloux, LED's communications director, said the company had 66 positions at the headquarters in 2017.