The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is accepting applications until March 13 for its Diversity Star Award, which honor regional businesses that champion inclusion.
The applications are open to all businesses in the nine-parish Capital Region. A winner will be selected in both a small and large business category.
Applications will be judged based on their local operations and activities, including demonstrated track record of support for diversity in the community, in management structure, in the workforce and in the marketplace.
The awards will be presented at BRAC's Diversity in Business event on May 12.
The 2019 honorees were Lighthouse Louisiana in the small business category and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana in the large business category.
Applications and information are at brac.org/diversitystar.