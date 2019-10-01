Scott Equipment Co. LLC is transferring its Toyota Material Handling territory in Louisiana to Hugg & Hall in exchange for Hugg & Hall's Volvo Construction Equipment territory in Arkansas.
The agreement calls for Little Rock, Arkansas-based Hugg & Hall to operate out of current New Orleans and Baton Rouge Toyota Material Handling locations. Operations in Broussard, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport and Monroe will be absorbed into existing Hugg & Hall facilities. Hugg & Hall’s business includes sales, rental, parts and service of material handling and light construction equipment.
Monroe-based Scott’s business includes sales, rental, parts and service of heavy-duty construction equipment and cranes. Scott will absorb into its existing Arkansas facilities the Hugg & Hall Volvo operations there.
The companies said the exchange will better align product offerings with each company’s business model and target markets.
“This is a transformative agreement that enables Hugg & Hall to expand our industry-leading position in the forklift market, sharpen our manufacturer relationships and deliver greater value to clients by enhancing the core capabilities we provide throughout our operating territory,” said Hugg & Hall President John Hugg. “Volvo Construction Equipment and Toyota Material Handling have both lent their full support to this innovative arrangement and are optimistic the new structure will result in growth across each brand.”
Founded in 1956, Hugg & Hall is a full-service dealer for material handling equipment, representing Toyota, Taylor, Crown, Doosan, Enersys, Combilift, Sellick, Bobcat and others. Hugg & Hall services all of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, southern Missouri and east Texas with 600 employees and 14 locations.
Scott Equipment Co. has sold heavy-duty construction equipment, cranes and forklifts since 1939 and representing Volvo, Case, Kobelco, and Tadano and a number of allied lines. Scott’s has 400 employees at 16 locations in five states including Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee and Mississippi.