Engineering conference, awards gala planned
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Louisiana will hold its fall conference and awards gala at 8 a.m. Nov. 21 at the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., in Baton Rouge.
The full-day conference will be followed by the organization's first Engineering Excellence Awards gala at 7 p.m. The awards recognize 13 outstanding projects designed by engineers located in Louisiana. The projects are selected by a panel of judges based on uniqueness and innovation, value to the engineering profession and society, complexity and fulfillment of client needs.
The conference is expected to attract 125 consulting engineers from across the state to hear from experts in business and government on Louisiana’s economic climate and the infrastructure projects expected in the public and private sector in 2020 and beyond.
Featured speakers and presenters are Maura Donahue, chair of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce; Stephen Waguespack, president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry; Jim Rock, executive director of the Lake Area Industrial Alliance; Scott Martinez, president of the North Louisiana Economic Partnership; attorney Jason Decuir, of Ryan LLC; Chance McNeely, executive director of the Louisiana Motor Transport Association; Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development; Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage for Baton Rouge; Ramsey Green, deputy chief administrative officer for New Orleans; Pat Forbes, executive director of the Office of Community Development; and Bren Haase, executive director of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.
Information is at www.acec.org/acec-of-louisiana.
Mental health provider rebrands
Regional mental and behavioral health services provider Post Trauma Institute has rebranded to PTI, reflecting an iterative change to Percuro Transverto Instituo as part of its logo.
The translation is to heal, to transform and to establish.
PTI provides a spectrum of mental health-related services to patients both in-office and virtually through a newly released software tool called the Virtual Psych Network and telepsychiatry-trained, board-certified psychiatrists.
“Nearly 40% of every community is impacted by mental illness. We know that these numbers are under-reported due to the stigmas associated with mental illness. VPN allows us to reach people that would otherwise not have access to mental health service providers,” PTI CEO Lawrence Salone said.
Information is at www.mypsychnetwork.com.
Grant funding digital learning center
Verizon and UnidosUS presented grant funding to the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana to develop a digital learning center and oversee the Latinos @ Work programming in the New Orleans market.
The center will be equipped with mobile technologies, specialized curriculum and professional services to help program participants become more digitally competent in the workforce.
Verizon, UnidosUS and its affiliates have developed digital learning centers in three additional cities through the Latinos @ Work program.
The program's digital literacy and job readiness toolkit help community-based organizations provide soft and hard skills to participants through eight-week-long sessions. Participants also are provided with meals, child care, laptops and transportation during their course.
The curricula will help individuals prepare for jobs that require digital skills and in their job search.
Graduates of the program will be connected to further education, training and employment opportunities in the financial service sector, information technology, retail and customer service, and hospitality fields.
UHC, Nunez sign degree agreement
The University of Holy Cross and Nunez Community College have signed an agreement to make it easier for students to transfer into UHC’s bachelor's degree in business administration and accounting.
The 2+2 program will allow students to complete the associate of applied science business administration concentration and accounting concentration at Nunez and transfer credit hours to UHC for completion of the bachelor's degree.
Information is available at uhcno.edu.