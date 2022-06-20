The Commerce Building, a mixed use property in downtown Baton Rouge, has been sold to the family of late auto dealer Price LeBlanc for nearly $24.7 million.
Commerce on Laurel LLC bought the property at 333 Laurel St. in a sale that was filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Commerce Owner LLC, which was set up by by T.J. Iarocci of New Orleans-based Key Real Estate.
Key Real Estate redeveloped the Commerce Building into a 93-unit apartment complex that also features The Vintage BR, a coffee shop/wine bar and a Salad Station restaurant.
According to the Louisiana Secretary of State, Commerce on Laurel LLC is made up of V. Price LeBlanc Jr., Brent LeBlanc, Clifton LeBlanc, Lori LeBlanc Anderson and Charles Bondy. Bondy is Price LeBlanc Jr.'s brother-in-law.
Brent LeBlanc said the Commerce Building sale was part of a deal that involved his family buying the Mansions in the Park apartment complex from Key Real Estate. The LeBlancs bought the Perkins Road apartment complex in December for $52.5 million.
Plans are to continue operating the Commerce Building as is, LeBlanc said.
But one change could involve vacant space on the rooftop of the building. When the Commerce Building opened in spring 2016, plans were to put a restaurant on the top. But that space has remained vacant for the past 6 years.
It’s “very much up in the air” if the space will continue to be marketed for a restaurant or turned into additional apartment units, LeBlanc said.
The Commerce Building, which opened in 1950, once housed a McCrory’s department store and offices. The department store closed in the mid-1990s and local developer Bob Dean bought the building in 1999.
While Dean talked for years about redeveloping the property as an entertainment venue, nothing was done until Iarocci bought the building in 2012 for $1.3 million.
According to the Commerce Building website, there are 13 apartments available for lease. The available units rent for between $1,440 for a 641-square-foot one bed, one bath unit to $2,250 for a 1,285-sqaure-foot two bedroom, two bath apartment.