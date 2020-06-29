Ilera Holistic Healthcare plans to sell its first medical marijuana harvest this week to pharmacies across the state under its license with Southern University.
Ilera holds the medical marijuana contract to grow for Southern University in Baton Rouge and had about 2,300 plants growing at its facility on Plank Road several months ago.
It's been several years since Southern University received state approval for its medical marijuana program, as did LSU, whose corporate affiliate started producing and distributing products last year. In late 2018, Ilera bought the majority stake in the first company selected by Southern to run its program after various delays in the project.
Ilera started selling over-the-counter CBD tinctures made from hemp at the state’s marijuana dispensaries in January.
Southern University touts that it is the only Historically Black College and University to have a medical marijuana and CBD-derived program in the country.
Southern University plans to use money from the sale of the products to hire scientists to begin research into the active ingredients in marijuana. The researchers are expected to develop new varieties of marijuana with different concentrations of cannabidiol, the active ingredient in marijuana that treats pain, insomnia and anxiety, and THC, the primary cannabidiol found in the plant.
Access to medical marijuana usage in Louisiana was recently broadened to include any debilitating condition determined by doctors licensed in the state. It was previously available only to patients with qualifying conditions who were able to get recommendations from a select permitted pool of doctors.
