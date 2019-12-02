Mississippi-based BancorpSouth has purchased a former MidSouth Bank branch on Siegen Lane for $2.255 million.

BancorpSouth purchased the branch at 6677 Siegen Lane in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Hancock Whitney Corp., which purchased MidSouth for $214 million in a deal that closed in September.

This was the second branch that Hancock Whitney sold last week. The bank sold a Hancock Whitney location at 5379 Highland Road to Houma-based South Louisiana Bank for $500,000.

BancorpSouth filed for an occupancy permit with the city-parish on Wednesday to operate a bank at the Siegen Lane property. According to the application, the building is just over 2,800 square feet.

BancorpSouth has five branches in metro Baton Rouge and three insurance offices in the area.

As of June 30, the Tupelo, Mississippi-based bank has $215 million in deposits locally, according to the FDIC.

