The owners of popular bar and grill The Chimes are seeking a rezoning to allow for alcohol sales at a nearby building and property at LSU’s North Gates that the owners acquired as a real estate investment.
Tyler Hood, one of the owners of The Chimes, submitted the request to rezone the property at 166 West Chimes and 185 West State streets to allow it to become a restaurant/bar.
Hood said the rezoning has nothing to do with the operations of The Chimes, which is located at the corner of Highland Road and West Chimes. His family recently bought the nearby property, and the rezoning is being sought to widen the pool of potential tenants who could occupy the space.
The West Chimes location includes a nearly 2,400-square-foot building that has been home for several restaurants over the years, such as Chinese Combo King and Po-Boy Times. The West State street property is a lot behind the restaurant.
The planning commission will vote on the rezoning at its July 15 meeting.
Hood said construction of a rooftop bar and dining area of The Chimes original location at 3357 Highland is still ongoing and should be completed later this summer. An exact opening date should be known “sooner, rather than later” he said. Work on the rooftop bar started in summer 2018.