After being out of the Baton Rouge market for years, Shipley Do-Nuts is already making plans for a second location.
The Houston company has filed a permit to remodel the former Dunkin' Donuts restaurant at 8121 Florida Boulevard and turn it into a Shipley’s. The restaurant space was most recently Cathy’s Southern Kitchen.
Shipley is set to open a location at 5565 Essen Lane at the end of the month, according to its Facebook page.
Along with an array of glazed and filled doughnuts, Shipley will also sell kolaches.
Founded in 1936, the Houston company has 300 franchise locations in Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Tennessee. A Metairie location opened in 2018 and the local franchisees have said they plan to open a Lafayette restaurant.