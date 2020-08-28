A Kean’s dry cleaning location on Jefferson Highway has been sold for $900,000 to a developer who plans to build a Circle K convenience store on the property.
Amin Chitalwala, a local Circle K/Kangaroo Express franchisee, bought the property at 8967 Jefferson in a deal that closed Thursday, said Tom Maraist of Talbot Realty Group. Maraist and Michael Pou, also with Talbot, represented both the buyer and the seller.
The 3,840-square-foot Kean’s building will be replaced with a 4,200-square-foot convenience store with four gas pumps in front, Maraist said. Kean’s will lease a 950-square-foot space next to Circle K. The new store is set to open in 2021.
Rock Rockenbaugh, who owns Kean’s, said the company didn’t need the Jefferson Highway production facility after it trimmed down to six locations. Kean’s shut down eight locations in 2015, blaming the shift toward business casual clothing instead of slacks, skirts, shirts and blouses that need dry cleaning.
Rockenbaugh said he is pleased Kean’s will still have a presence on Jefferson Highway for its customers.
“Downsizing is painful, especially on how it affects employees no longer needed,” Rockenbaugh said. “Surviving a major decline in demand, however, is consolation for staying in the game.”
Chitalwala is set to close deals by September to buy two more south Louisiana properties for Circle K stores, Maraist said. One will be at La. 30 and St. Landry Road in Gonzales; the other will be at Belle Terre and St. Andrews boulevards in Laplace.