Developers have purchased a 284.5 acre tract between Nicholson Drive and River Road for $12.5 million and plan to start construction on Atwater, a 776-lot subdivision, by the middle of 2022.
Atwater Development LLC bought the land in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Woodstock Plantation East LLC, which lists Richard Lipsey, Dorsey Peek, Barbee Pipes and Calvin Blount as managers.
“This is a wonderful piece of property and the sellers were very careful about what they did with it,” said Charles Landry, an attorney and principal with Engquist Management, which manages Atwater Development. “We’re very grateful.”
The property had been under contract for about 8 months, Landry said. During that time the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission rezoned the site. The original plan was to rezone the land at the East Baton Rouge-Iberville Parish line as a planned unit development with 825 homes.
Engquist rezoned the land for A2.7 singe family residences, which allow for a maximum of 7.3 homes per acre. Plans are to have 776 low-density lots with frontages between 50 and 55 feet.
“There is not a square inch of this property that is in a flood zone,” Landry said.
Plans are to have a site plan submitted to the Planning Commission in February, then start construction in June or July. It is expected it will take about 5 or 6 years to absorb the number of homes in Atwater.
Landry said the price for lots and homes is yet to be determined. “We’re still in the development side of it, trying to get infrastructure costs nailed down,” he said. Those costs would affect lot pricing.