Three businesses have been selected as finalists for the PitchBR competition, which will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
LLENA (AI) Health Solutions, Speedy Fresh and SafePush will compete for a $1,000 investment prize in the first NexusLA pitch competition since the COVID pandemic started.
LLENA (AI) is a digital platform that uses artificial intelligence to help people manage Type II diabetes through personalized nutrition, exercise and coaching.
Speedy Fresh is a smart kitchen that served prepared and stored meals for walk-up, drive-through or delivery customers.
SafePush is a patented medical device that regulates the flow rate of IV injections of critical care drugs, making patients safer.
The event is open to the public. Admission is $10, or $5 for students.
Food and drink will be served. To register, visit PitchBR.org.