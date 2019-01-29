The Baton Rouge region added 4,500 jobs in December compared with the year before, the 10th month in a row the area has posted a year-to-year gain in employment.

Seven of Louisiana's nine metro areas added jobs over the year in December. Overall, the state gained 19,100 jobs since December 2017, bringing the total number of nonfarm jobs in Louisiana to just over 2 million, according to figures released Tuesday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted. This is the 15th consecutive month of year-over-year employment increases for the state.

The capital region's nonfarm employment rose to 412,800 jobs in December. Baton Rouge gained 6,200 construction jobs over the year and 1,100 education and health service jobs. It lost 2,300 leisure and hospitality jobs, and 900 retail trade jobs.

+2 BRAC CEO: Despite Zachary-area layoffs, skilled manufacturing workers still in demand The new year got off to a rough start in East Baton Rouge parish, with three Zachary-area employers announcing layoffs that will put 824 manuf…

The area's unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, was 3.9 percent, up from 3.5 percent in December 2017. That's better than the state unemployment rate of 4.3 percent during December, which was 4 percent a year ago.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in December, down from 3.9 percent a year ago.

NEW ORLEANS: The Crescent City increased 12,900 jobs over the year to 591,600, the biggest gain of any metro area. The hospital sector added 2,400 jobs; so did leisure and hospitality; construction, 2,200 jobs; transportation, warehousing and utilities, 1,800; and manufacturing, 1,300. Retail trade jobs fell by 800 jobs, while state government lost 500.

The New Orleans unemployment rate rose to 3.9 percent from 3.7 percent last year.

LAFAYETTE: The Acadiana region increased 2,000 jobs from December 2017 to 203,300. Mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, dropped by 400 jobs. The region added 1,600 service-providing jobs, while manufacturing added 600 jobs in the goods-producing sector. The unemployment rate was up slightly to 4.3 percent from 4.2 percent a year earlier.

Bagwell Energy to hire 150 in expansion of Port of Delcambre fabrication site Bagwell Energy Services will spend $2.5 million expanding its Port of Delcambre fabrication center, a move that officials said will add 150 jo…

OTHER METRO AREAS: Lake Charles added 3,500 jobs over the year to 120,300. It was the 90th consecutive month of over-the-year job gains and the biggest percentage increase of any metro area in the state. Hammond added 900 jobs to 47,900; Monroe, 700 jobs to 79,800; Alexandria, 100 jobs to 62,600. Houma-Thibodaux was down 1,000 jobs to 85,100, while Shreveport-Bossier City lost 200 jobs, falling to 179,500.