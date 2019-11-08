Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, known as BREW, revamped its annual event which brings together business owners and investors to rub shoulders and learn.
BREW begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with an opening night event that is free and open to the public at the LSU Emerging Technology Center. Startup businesses will showcase their companies with demos at the event.
The remainder of the conference, including the pitch competition, is ticketed. About 500 people attended last year. NexusLA organizes the event, which began in 2011.
A hands-on, daylong workshop for startup companies is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. It is hosted by business mentors and experts for early stage businesses and will be held at the LSU Louisiana Emerging Technology Center as well.
Thursday, which is entrepreneur day, will feature a series of panel discussions, breakout sessions and mentorship with experienced local business owners. The day's events begin at 8:30 a.m. inside the Raising Cane's River Center downtown and includes happy hour after 5 p.m.
The panel discussions range from investing basics to how Louisiana products can be distributed nationwide. The keynote speaker is Brandon Landry, co-founder and CEO Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar.
The final day is Friday, and starting at 5 p.m. technology startups will pitch at the Lyceum in downtown Baton Rouge during a pitch competition with $100,000 investment prize.
The finalists are Baton Rouge-based companies Block Lawncare, which connects homeowners with employees for landscaping services, and digital currency startup Moxey; New Orleans-based accounting blockchain startup Gilded; and Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Pass it Down Inc., which builds software for museums to have virtual storytelling timelines. The out-of-state company would be required to relocate its headquarters to Louisiana.
For more information and tickets, check out the website https://www.celebratebrew.com/