Placid Refining LLC, which operates a crude oil refinery in Port Allen, is considering investing another $94.5 million into the facility, which produces 75,000 barrels of oil per day.

The company described the potential work as upgrades to its refinery for all its processes, which may include new equipment such as loading arms, piping and a water header but a final decision has not yet been made and said there is no guarantee of doing the project.

The advance notification filing project is an estimate "for numerous future capital projects over the next few years not necessarily related to expansion". according to the company.

Placid Refining employs 223 workers in Port Allen and anticipates hiring another five employees by 2024 if it moves forward on the project. During a two-year construction phase starting in April 2022, the company expects to support 100 construction jobs.

A previously disclosed $86 million upgrade project economic incentive application is still under review by the state, which was filed in 2019. It was not immediately clear whether the previous project was completed.

In exchange for the capital investment, Placid Refining is seeking participation in the state's Enterprise Zone program. That designation means the company could receive a tax credit up to $3,500 for each new job in addition to a rebate of state sales and use taxes for eligible materials, machinery and equipment or a 1.5% refundable investment tax credit on the total capital investment.

Oil prices tumble below $0; Louisiana trade group warns of potential halt to operations A price collapse that sunk May oil prices well below the $0 mark on Monday was a rude awakening to a glut that's straining storage capacity an…

Port Allen crude oil refinery crews release some flammable gas during incident A section of Lafiton Lane in West Baton Rouge Parish between La. 1 and North River Road was closed Tuesday afternoon after a crude oil refiner…