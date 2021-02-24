Baton Rouge-based home health and hospice company Amedisys posted fourth-quarter earnings of $45.2 million, or $1.36 per share, compared to $27.7 million, or 83 cents per share, a year ago.
Net service revenue for the company was $550.7 million for the quarter, up from $500.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenue for the home health division was up from $316.2 million to $329.4 million. The hospice division was up from $164.6 million to $203.9 million. Personal care dropped from $19.9 million to $17.4 million.
For the year, Amedisys posted earnings of $183.6 million, up from $126.8 million in 2019. That came out to $5.52 per share in 2020, compared to $3.84 for a year earlier. Revenues were nearly $2.1 billion, compared to almost $2 billion in 2019.
Paul Kusserow, chairman and chief executive officer, said 2020’s performance would have been incredible under any circumstances, much less during a pandemic. “I really could not be more proud of the team for all we accomplished,” he said.
For 2021, Amedisys, which also has an office in Lafayette, is now forecasting diluted earnings per share in the range of $6.25 to $6.47, with adjusted earnings before interest, tax and deductions between $315 million and $325 million.
Amedisys shares were up $1.34, or 0.5% a share Wednesday, to close at $281.61.