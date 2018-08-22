Wages in Louisiana grew at a slower rate than nationally in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2017, as the average weekly wage in the state rose to $932. Orleans and Calcasieu parishes beat the national growth rate, the only two among the seven largest parishes to do so.
The state's 3.0 percent growth in average weekly wages lagged behind the U.S. rate of 3.7 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The national average weekly wage in the first quarter was $1,152.
All of Louisiana's largest seven parishes measured had lower weekly wages than the national average.
East Baton Rouge Parish saw wages rise by 2.4 percent during the period to $1,024. That ranked 228 out of the country's largest 350 counties.
Two of Louisiana's largest seven parishes grew at a stronger rate than the country as a whole, with Orleans and Calcasieu parishes posting gains of 4.0 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively. The average weekly wage in the first quarter of 2018 was $1,059 in Orleans Parish and $969 in Calcasieu Parish.
Both parishes ranked in the top 100 for wage growth in the country's largest 350 counties during the first quarter compared to the same period in 2017.
Lafayette Parish saw its wages rise by 2.2 percent to $889. The parish's percentage gain ranked it 253 out of 350.
Jefferson Parish fared the worst out of Louisiana's largest parishes, with average weekly wages rising by 1 percent to $935. That was good for 319 in the country.
St. Tammany Parish posted a 2.9 percent gain during the period to $901.