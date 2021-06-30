A Baton Rouge-based credit union once founded for industrial and chemical plant workers in 1950 is merging with La Capitol Federal Credit Union.
Roughly 1,500 members of the SAIF Federal Credit Union, industrial businesses in the Baton Rouge region are being absorbed by La Capitol.
Over the years the membership pool has expanded beyond chemicals businesses to add office suppliers, churches, mortgage underwriters, suppliers and even HVAC services businesses, according to its website.
The deal, pending final regulatory approval, is effective on Wednesday after the board of directors and members alike voted in favor of the move.
"The merger allows the list of products and services available to SAIF members to expand greatly," said Michael Hooper, CEO of La Capitol in a news release.
SAIF Federal Credit Union had about $8.76 million in total assets at the time of the deal and runs a branch on Celtic Drive in Baton Rouge which will "remain open for a period of time."
"This decision comes after an assessment of the health of our credit union and the realization that it would be difficult for us to upgrade our service offerings to the level our members’ desire with the assets and resources available to us," said Jerrie Armoney chairperson of SAIF in a letter to members.
For the year ending December 2020, SAIF Federal Credit Union had generated only $731 of net income on $3.8 million in total loans. The credit union was already in the red in early 2021, records show.
SAIF Federal Credit Union had $51,303 in losses as of March 31, compared to $3,367 by the end of March 2020, federal credit union records show. The smaller credit union was already several thousand dollars in the red during that same time frame in 2019 so its struggles date back before the coronavirus pandemic began.
By contrast, La Capitol had net income of $1.8 million as of March 31. And it had total assets of $641 million with total loans of $464 million.